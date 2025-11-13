Five Killed As Car Gets Crushed Between 2 Container Trucks Engulfed In Flames In Pune

Pune: Five people were killed when a car got crushed between two large container trucks that caught fire on a bridge along the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway on the outskirts of Pune city on Thursday, police said.Eight to ten others were injured in the accident on the Navale Bridge in the evening, they said.

"As per preliminary information, five people died, while eight to 10 others were injured in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital," said a police officer.

In videos that surfaced after the accident, the car is seen crushed between the two heavy vehicles which are engulfed in huge fire.

"We are probing how the accident happened. Currently, our priority is to ensure that the injured people receive immediate treatment in the hospital," stated the officer.

The Fire Brigade rushed water tankers to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, he added.

The accident caused traffic jam on the busy highway.