Female partner’s son kills financier

Hyderabad:A 37-year-old financier, Venkateshwarlu, was stabbed to death by his partner’s son late on Sunday in Saroornagar. The Saroornagar police have launched a search for the accused, 27-year-old Pavan.

According to officials, Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Karmanghat, had been living with his live-in partner, Gowramma, and her younger daughter in Janaki Enclave, Saroornagar. Her son, Pavan, a photographer, stays away from the couple.

Recently, Venkateshwarlu accused Gowramma of infidelity, Pavan heard about this, went to the house with a knife, confronted Venkateshwarlu and stabbed him.