Hyderabad Crime Files: Onion Seller Killed in Excavator Collision

Hyderabad: A 56-year-old onion-seller succumbed to injuries after his two-wheeler was hit by an excavator at Amberpet in the early hours of Saturday. His son who was riding the bike survived the accident, police said.

Amberpet police identified the victim as Mohammed Jeelani and the survivor as Mohammed Ismail, 27. They were going to the Kothapet market when the accident occurred near their house in New Amberpet road.

Jeelani was rushed to a hospital in Basheerbagh where the doctors declared him dead. Ismail suffered minor injuries and his condition is to be out of danger. Jeelani used to sell onions in a pushcart at Amber Golnaka crossroads.

Police have seized the excavator and registered a case against the driver Shamshullah Ansari, 22. The victim’s body was handed over the family after the post-mortem examination at the OGH.

Hyderabad: Task Force Nabs Chain-Snatching Dancers

The south-east zone task force arrested two dancers for snatching chains and recovered a ₹ 2-lakh worth gold chain from them. One of the accused, Vadtyavath Ganesh, a driver with an app-based service, located the target and informed his partner, Garala Prasad Goud.

The duo then joined up and snatch the chain of the victims, task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal. At 7.30 pm on April 16, they spotted a woman pedestrian who was walking alone. The duo snatched her chain weighing 9.9 grams and fled from the spot.