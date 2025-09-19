Farmer Dies After Lightning Strike In Kovur Mandal

Nellore:A 63-year-old farmer, Golla Venkayya, died on the spot after being struck by lightning at Dalitwada in Veguru panchayat of Kovur mandal on Thursday.

According to locals, Venkayya had taken his cattle to the fields as part of his daily routine. While returning, sudden rains accompanied by thunder and lightning struck, fatally hitting him.

He was rushed to Kovur Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has left the family in deep grief, as Venkayya had been healthy and active earlier in the day.

Kovur SI Ranganath visited the hospital and conducted preliminary inquiries.

Youth blackmails married woman, father attempts suicide



Kakinada:A 25-year-old youth, S. Suresh, created a rift in a family by blackmailing a married woman, which led to her separation from her husband and drove her father to attempt suicide at Mirzapuram village in Nuzvid Rural mandal of Eluru district.



According to Nuzvid Rural police, Suresh had been harassing the woman by sending obscene photos to her mobile phone. When she ignored his advances, he sent photos taken with her before her marriage to her husband. Shocked, the husband, a resident of Mudinepalli mandal, abandoned his wife and two children at her parents’ home.

Enraged villagers tied Suresh to a pole and beat him severely. Meanwhile, the woman’s father, B. Srinivasa Rao, unable to bear the humiliation faced by his daughter, attempted suicide by consuming pesticides on Thursday.

Police have set up a picket in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Nuzvid Rural police said a case has been registered and Suresh was arrested.