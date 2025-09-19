Fake Profile of SP: Cases on Hooligans

Hyderabad: The Jogulamba Gadwal district cybercrime police on Thursday registered cases against miscreants for creating a fake profile of superintendent of police (SP) Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunatha on social media. They also took measures to block the links. Police also asked the people not to respond to requests being sent from the fake profile of the officer, asking for money in his name.



Day 2: Raids on Vasavi



Hyderabad:The income-tax (I-T) department officials conducted raids for a second consecutive day on Thursday on the offices of the Vasavi group and its directors here on Thursday. The team ahd initiated raids on Wednesday. The team verified the documents of the Vasavi group’s board of directors.

It was reported that some funds were diverted to other companies and tax was evaded. Raids conducted on CapsGold, a private firm. Some directors of CapsGold —Sreenivasa Rao Chanda, Abhishek Chanda, Sowmya Chanda — were also on the board of the Vasavi group.

