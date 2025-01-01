Fake Police Gang Busted in Ongole, 9 Arrested for Extortion Attempt

Kurnool:Prakasam police have arrested nine individuals, including eight from Hyderabad and one from Ongole, for attempting to extort money by posing as police officers.

Shyam Kumar, a salon owner in Ongole, had borrowed Rs 10 lakh from Gajendra through Puvvada Venkateswara Rao and failed to repay. He then hatched a plan to extort Rs 20 lakh by threatening Venkateswara Rao with false accusations of a crime, using a group dressed as police officers and threatening to frame him in a drug case.

The gang demanded Rs 1.5 crore initially but reduced the amount to Rs 20 lakh. The police were alerted, and the accused were arrested after a swift investigation. SP AR Damodar praised the officers for their prompt action.

Tablighi Ijtema to be Held in Atmakur from Jan 7-9: Farooq

Kurnool: The Tablighi Ijtema programme will take place in Atmakur town on January 7, 8, and 9, announced minister N.MD Farooq on Tuesday. The government has allocated `2 crore for the event, with an estimated 2 lakh attendees expected from six districts of Rayalaseema. Minister Farooq noted that measures are in place to provide honorariums to mosque imams, maujans, and pastors and highlighted the government's commitment to constructing boundary walls for Shadi Khanas and graveyards across the state. The government had previously allocated Rs 10 crore for the international Tablighi Ijtema held in 2019.

District Collector G. Rajkumari stressed the need for coordination among officials and Ijtema committee members to ensure the event's success, while Srisailam MLA B. Rajasekhar Reddy expressed his support and acknowledged the government's funding.