Fake Doctor Arrested for Operating Clinic with False Credentials

Hyderabad: The central zone task force arrested Raju Gangaram Ankalap for operating Sri Sai Venkateshawara Clinic in Amberpet by falsely claiming to have diplomas in naturopathy and yoga as well as emergency medicine.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said Gangaram, 53, a Karimnagar native from Ramanthapur, had a letter pad claiming he had qualified in DNYS and PGDEMS (Mumbai) and was a family physician. By doing so, he put the lives of patients in danger.

Police seized medicines, injections, syringes and other material from the accused and handed him over to Amberpet police.