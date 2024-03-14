Top
Home » News » Crime

Fake Doctor Arrested for Operating Clinic with False Credentials

Crime
DC Correspondent
14 March 2024 3:54 PM GMT
Fake Doctor Arrested for Operating Clinic with False Credentials
x
The central zone task force arrested Raju Gangaram Ankalap for operating Sri Sai Venkateshawara Clinic in Amberpet by falsely claiming to have diplomas in naturopathy and yoga as well as emergency medicine. (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: The central zone task force arrested Raju Gangaram Ankalap for operating Sri Sai Venkateshawara Clinic in Amberpet by falsely claiming to have diplomas in naturopathy and yoga as well as emergency medicine.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said Gangaram, 53, a Karimnagar native from Ramanthapur, had a letter pad claiming he had qualified in DNYS and PGDEMS (Mumbai) and was a family physician. By doing so, he put the lives of patients in danger.

Police seized medicines, injections, syringes and other material from the accused and handed him over to Amberpet police.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
fake doctors arrest Telangana crime news Hyderabad crime news 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X