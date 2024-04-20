Fake Doctor Arrested For Lipoma Scam

Hyderabad: Police arrested Aslam Shafi Sayyed of Bahadurpura for masquerading as a hair transplant doctor and cheating people in the name of treatment for lipoma (a benign tumour). The south zone task force and Kalapather police which carried out the arrest said Sayyed did not have valid certification for the treatment.

Task force DCP S. Rashmi Perumal said that Sayyed was earlier a receptionist at a hair transplant centre in Gachibowli, and started offering the fraudulent treatment at his own cleaning about two years ago.

Police seized surgery paraphernalia and injections from his clinic.