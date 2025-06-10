Ex-Driver Held In Elderly Couple’s Murder Case

Hyderabad:Rajendranagar police have arrested the prime suspect in the stabbing of an elderly couple, which occurred a few days ago. The accused, a former driver who once worked for the victims, was apprehended near Medak and taken into custody for interrogation. His accomplice is still absconding.

According to sources, the crime was premeditated. The accused, familiar with the couple's routines and household layout, allegedly plotted the robbery with his associate. However, the robbery attempt failed due to the couple’s resistance. Then the break-in turned violent, resulting in their murder.

Officials believe the motive was financial, aimed at looting cash and valuables. The Rajendranagar police have intensified the search for the second suspect and are analysing CCTV footage and other leads. Authorities have refrained from disclosing further information and stated the details will be given after the arrest of the second accused.

Mobile snatchers, reseller nabbed



Hyderabad:Jubilee Hills police arrested two persons for snatching mobile phones and a receiver involved in a series of thefts across the city. Inspector Venkateshwara Reddy said the arrested accused were identified as Boya Sai Kumar, 19, a flower vendor, and Alakunta Eshwar, 21, a delivery agent, both from Borabanda. Dudekula Feroz, 29, owner of Madina Mobiles in Borabanda, had been purchasing stolen phones with full knowledge of the crime.

The trio was involved in six snatching cases reported in Jubilee Hills, Sanathnagar, Madhapur and nearby areas. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement, and police seized six smartphones along with a scooter used in the crimes. Police could match recovered devices with IMEI numbers reported by complaints.

Teen girl found dead at home



Hyderabad: A 19-year-old girl died by suicide at her residence in Petbasheerbad on Monday. Police said she had recently completed her intermediate from a private college. Her parents had reportedly reprimanded her for talking on the phone for long hours.



The incident occurred in the morning when her parents were away at work, leaving her alone at home. An internet technician arrived at the house around 11.45 am and contacted her father. When the father was unable to reach her, he asked a neighbour to check on her. The neighbour found her unresponsive and alerted others. Locals rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.







RTC bus hits bike and pole, 10 injured

Hyderabad:A family of three had a miraculous escape when a RTC bus reportedly travelling at 80 kmph rammed into their two-wheeler and sent the vehicle crashing into an electric transformer on the Srisailam highway. The bus then hit an electric pole.

The three persons on the bike, Sangem Prabhakar, wife Latha and son Praveen sustained injuries as also seven passengers in the bus. The accident occurred at about 6 am on Monday at the Kothaguda crossroad. The bus from the Achampet depot was travelling at approximately 80 kmph from Kadathalam to Hyderabad on the Srisailam highway and struck the two-wheeler. The family was en route to Jaithwaram when the accident occurred.



Prabhakar filed a complaint against the bus driver, Krishnaiah, 47. Kandukur police confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Crowd trouble in Hyderabad, 21 held



Hyderabad:Tension gripped parts of Hyderabad between Sunday and Monday following unrest in Mailardevpally, Attapur and Musheerabad. Six police personnel were injured in an attack at Mailardevpally. Police registered multiple cases, arrested 21 individuals and used mild force to disperse crowds in some areas.



In the Mailardevpally incident, a truck transporting animal remains was obstructed and set on fire near Laxminagar. Cyberabad commissioner Avinash Mohanty said police and fire personnel responded swiftly, dispersed the crowd and extinguished the fire.

Seventeen people were arrested and further arrests are likely. Two cases were filed, including for assault on police. The CP cautioned that the citizens bring to the notice of the police if witnessing any communal incidents rather than taking things into their own hands or further action will be taken against the violators.



In Attapur, a group allegedly stopped a bullock carrier and attacked the driver, leading to a larger gathering and clashes near Mahila Towers. Police booked 11 individuals for rioting and assault; five were arrested and six are absconding.

In Musheerabad, police arrested one person after receiving a complaint about a video allegedly containing threats and offensive language against a community. The accused, a 19-year-old vegetable seller, has been booked under relevant BNS sections.



Govt employee duped of Rs 3.92L

Hyderabad:A 59-year-old government employee lost `3.92 lakh in a bank fraud after installing a malicious APK file sent by a fraudster posing as a bank official. According to police, the incident took place on May 24. The victim received a call and the caller claimed to be a relationship manager from a reputed bank and said there was an error in the address linked to the victim’s bank account.



To rectify it, the caller requested the victim’s date of birth and address proof. Believing the caller to be genuine, the victim shared the details. The fraudster then sent an APK file via SMS, claiming it would help correct the address. After the file was installed, the victim’s phone switched off. When he turned it back on, `3,92,903 had been siphoned off from his account. The victim lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police and alerted his bank. An investigation is underway.

The cyber crime police issued a public advisory warning citizens against rising frauds involving APK files and fake banking agents. People are urged never to share personal information such as date of birth, Aadhaar, PAN or OTPs, and not to install unknown apps or APK files received via SMS or WhatsApp. In suspected cases, users must immediately uninstall the app, turn off mobile data and report the matter. Police stressed that banks never ask customers to install apps or reveal OTPs.