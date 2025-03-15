Ex-corporator beheaded in Kurnool

Kurnool: Former corporator Kosapogu Sanjanna, 55, was hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Shareen Nagar of Kurnool district late on Friday night. While returning home after attending a bhajan at a temple in the colony, he was ambushed by the assailants, who attacked him with knives, beheaded him, and fled the scene. Locals rushed him to Kurnool Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Upon receiving the news, Telugu Desam (TD) supporters gathered at the hospital in large numbers. According to locals, Sanjanna had an ongoing conflict with rowdy sheeter Vadde Ramanjaneyulu, alias Vadde Anji. Tensions escalated when enraged followers of Sanjanna pelted stones at Vadde Anji’s vehicle. Police were deployed in the colony to prevent further unrest.

Preliminary investigations by the police indicate the involvement of the Vadde Anji group in the attack. The Kurnool Fourth Town Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, Nandyal MP Byreddy Shabari visited Sanjanna’s family and expressed sorrow over the killing. She urged people to reject factional violence and assured justice for Sanjanna’s family. She added no one involved in the murder would be spared, stressing that the TD had no connection with the perpetrators. She also alleged that the attack appeared to be premeditated. The MP claimed that the murderers had previously intimidated voters during elections, brandishing knives and machetes to force votes in favour of the YSRC.

Sanjanna initially entered politics through the CPM and later joined the YSRC, helping his son Jayaram secure a corporator position. However, in 2024, he parted ways with YSRC due to differences with Katasani and aligned with the Telugu Desam. He remained associated with Byreddy family. His son, Jayaram, is currently a corporator.