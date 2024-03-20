Election Code Violations Lead to Suspensions, Police Cases

Tirupati: With the 2024 polls approaching, the Chittoor collector Shanmohan as district election officer is initiating strict action against poll code violations in the district.

In a statement on Tuesday, he announced that two government contract employees have been removed from their duties as they participated in election campaigning. M. Venkatesha, a field assistant in Gudipalli mandal and G. Muragesh, a technical assistant in Kuppam mandal were the two.

“No government employee should take part in campaigns or meetings of political parties. Volunteers must also refrain from such activities during the election period. If anyone errs, suspension will follow," he warned.

In a separate incident, a case has been registered against YSRC MLA Venkatesh Goud at the V Kota police station over violation of poll code. Students were made to attend exams with pads containing the local MLA's photos, the charge against him read.

The Palamaner Assembly election returning officer Manoj Reddy, also the RDO, lodged a complaint based on reports from invigilators.

In Nellore, corporation commissioner and returning officer Vikas Marmat dismissed a volunteer, Srinivas, from the Vengalarao Nagar-2 ward secretariat after he allegedly campaigned for a political party. Srinivas was also found guilty of divulging beneficiary information in favour of a political party and encouraging fellow volunteers to do the same through messages.

Srinivas' biometric device and mobile phone have been confiscated.