Elderly woman duped of Rs 10 lakh by pseudo officers

Hyderabad:In yet another digital arrest case, Rachakonda cybercrime wing received a complaint from an elderly woman from Malkajgiri, who lost Rs 10 lakh in one go.

Posing as TRAI officers, the miscreants accused the victim of using her Aadhaar card for illegal activities, through a SIM card she had procured, for which a case was registered against her. Adding to her tension, they informed her that a Supreme Court judge will be taking charge of the case. They manipulated her into obeying the pseudo judge, made her wear white dress and even stand when the ‘judge’ arrived.



The victim was harassed by constant threatening calls and was warned against confiding in her family members about her ‘illegal transactions’.



The scammers wearing ‘official’ uniform told her that she was among 200 senior citizens, who were linked to a man named Goel, the brain behind large scale fraudulent activities. They convinced her to fill a bail form. The fraudsters told her that the call would be monitored by the Chief Justice of India. She was threatened to pay `10 lakh to avoid legal consequences and possible arrest, the complainant said.



Rachakonda cybercrime police registered a case and launched a probe.





