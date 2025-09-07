Elderly Man Dies After Being Run Over By Crane in Meerpet

Hyderabad:An elderly man died after being run over by a crane at Jillelaguda in Meerpet, on Saturday afternoon. According to the complaint lodged by his son, Poranki Satesh, 39, a private employee residing at New Gayathrinagar, the incident occurred around 2 pm when his father, Poranki Rajashiva Prasad Babu, 67, was walking.

When the victim reached near a kirana shop, a crane driven in a rash and negligent manner, hit him from behind and ran over him. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, the complaint said. The police have registered a case based on the complaint, and investigation is underway.

Anand Explains Ganesh Festival Arrangements with 170 Trainee IPS Officers

Hyderabad:City police commissioner C.V. Anand shared his experience in handling the Ganesh idol ceremony with 170 trainee IPS officers from the National Police Academy here on Saturday. This is the 13th time that Anand is overseeing the nimajjanam celebrations, the fourth time as police commissioner.

Anand said that festival management was crucial in Hyderabad, one of the most sensitive and sprawling cities and home to people from all walks of life and all religions. He briefed them on how police security was managed for the festival.



He emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe environment for such a massive event and preventing stampedes. Through a detailed presentation, he explained the Hyderabad police's plan of action, preparation, tactics, and measures taken to prevent stampedes during festivals.



He also explained how technology and IT is harnessed to make online permission forms, geotagging of idols and use of drones, apps and CCTVs, the multi-agency command control centre.



Six Arrested for Kidnap, Murder of 20-Year-Old in Bhupalpally



Hyderabad:Six persons have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for the kidnap and murder of 20-year-old Md Basit on August 4, in Bhupalpally, allegedly over previous enmity, Bhupalpally DSP A Sampath Rao said on Saturday.



According to the police, the accused, identified as dance master Radhapaka Bhaskar alias Bablu; worker Bussa Prashanth alias Sonu; Gajula Kushal, 26, a Singareni apprentice; private company employees Pandilla Shravan alias Pawan, Barigala Pranay and Choppari Naveen; all residents of Bhupalpally, lured the victim into a car and took him to a forest area on the outskirts of Medaram.



There, they stabbed him to death with a knife before pouring petrol over the body and setting it on fire to destroy evidence, the DSP said. The crime, according to the police, was driven by old enmity between the victim and the accused and a social media post.

The six men were detained during the investigation, interrogated, and subsequently arrested. They were produced in court and remanded.

Police Probe Harassment of Female Students at Koti University



Hyderabad:The Sultan Bazaar police registered a case after over ten female students from the same college received multiple calls from two unknown numbers in Koti, on Friday.



According to Sultan Bazaar inspector K. Narasimha, the case was registered following a complaint from the administrative department of the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Koti, formerly Osmania University Women’s College, alleging the several female students were flooded with phone calls since the past week.

“The calls invited women for personal health check-ups. Several calls were made despite women remaining unwilling to indulge. After they noticed a recurring pattern, they informed the management, who reached us,” the inspector said. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Toddler Dies After Being Mowed Down by Car in Shadnagar



Hyderabad:A two-and-a-half-year old boy died after being mowed down by a car in Bhagyanagar Colony in Shadnagar, at around 10 am on Friday. According to investigation officer Rajesh, the deceased was residing in Bhagyanagar Colony with his parents – the father an event manager and mother a homemaker.



While he was playing outside, one Aneesh, who resides in the same colony, was reversing his high-end car in a rash and negligent manner. He did not look and mowed the boy down from the rear side.



As a result, the boy sustained severe injuries. Locals and the boy’s parents gathered and shifted the toddler to a hospital nearby, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case was registered against Aneesh, and he is yet to be arrested. The toddler’s body was sent to the Shadnagar mortuary for postmortem examination. Further investigation into the incident is underway.





Car falls into NS left canal in Khammam; one died

Nalgonda:One person died when a car fell into the Nagarjunasagar left canal at Gollagudem of Khammam rural mandal in the late night of Friday. The victim was identified as Marlapati Venkestwara Rao from Sai Prabhat Nagar of Yedulapuram in Khammam district. He used to run a fertilizer shop at Maripeda Bungalow in Mahbubabad.



According to the police, Rao lost control of the vehicle which plunged into the lake. With water running high in the canal, the car was immediately submerged.



On getting information, Khammam Rural police rushed to the place and brought the car out from the water using a crane after midnight of Friday. Rao was found dead in the car. He was the only occupant.



Police shifted the body of the victim to mortuary of Government General Hospital (GGH) at Khammam for autopsy and filed a case.