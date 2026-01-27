Drunk Driver Drags SI at Checkpost; Arrested After 15-km Chase

Hyderabad:Yacharam police arrested two persons, including the allegedly drunk driver, after they hit sub-inspector with their car and dragged him on Sunday evening during a drunk driving check. Inspector Nandeshwar Reddy said the accused were apprehended after 15-km chase.

“Immediately after the incident, our teams chased the vehicle and intercepted it at Ibrahimpatnam,” he said.



The arrested were identified as K. Shekar, 27 who was driving the car, and his friend Nithin, 24 an MBA student, both residents of Hayathnagar. Police said the duo were returning from Mall in Nalgonda district to Hayathnagar when the incident occurred within Yacharam police station limits.



After being caught, the driver was subjected to a breathalyser test and found to be above the legal limit for alcohol. “Immediate action was taken to ensure they were apprehended without further risk,” he added.



Police registered a case and Shekar was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.



APSRTC Driver Saves 18 Passengers Before Dying of Heart Attack



Hyderabad:APSRTC bus driver K. Nagaraju suffered a reported cardiac stroke and died after parking his Hyderabad-Vijayawada Super Fast Express bus on the roadside, in Choutuppal limits on Monday. There were 18 passengers at that time.



Police said Nagaraju developed chest pain when the bus was near Abdullapurmet. Believing it was a minor issue, he continued driving until Choutuppal but the pain only intensified. Nagaraju pulled over the bus at Choutuppal.



Noticing him struggling, passengers assisted him in alighting the bus and rushed him to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Nagaraju collapsed soon after reaching the hospital where doctors declared him dead.



Police said the cause of death is suspected to be a heart stroke, though a post-mortem examination would confirm the exact cause. Police informed his family members, his wife and two minor children.



Police registered a case and conducted preliminary inquiries at the spot. Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers to continue their journey.



Hyderabad: The enforcement wing of excise department on Monday arrested one Laxman Goud at Jayaramnagar in Quthbullapur for illegally selling liquor on Republic Day. The raid was conducted by Rangareddy enforcement B team circle inspector Subhash Chander and sub-inspector Akhil. They seized 60 beer bottles and 17 liquor bottles from the accused.



Senior Citizen Loses ₹91 Lakh to Online ‘Task’ Fraud in Cyberabad



Hyderabad:A 63-year-old victim, trapped in an online investment and task-based cyber fraud, lost `91 lakh over a period of six weeks from December 3, before reaching out to the Cyberabad cybercrime police on Saturday.



The victim was contacted on Telegram by an unknown person who introduced an online e-commerce promotional task that could be completed in a few minutes daily and promised steady returns. He was later connected to another individual claiming to be an agent, who assured him daily earnings up to `1,500.



The fraudsters convinced the victim to register on a website that did not require OTP verification and assigned him a user ID. He was shown demo tasks and permitted small withdrawals during the initial stages. He was persuaded to invest larger amounts under various incentive schemes such as bonuses, referral rewards and so-called Easter Egg offers.

When he attempted to withdraw a large amount, the request was put on hold, and then came in several conditions which were new to him and asked to pay money under various heads. Despite complying, no withdrawal was ever processed. After transferring a total of `91 lakh through bank accounts and UPI IDs linked to the fraudsters, he approached the police.

Two from Bidar Arrested for Stealing Generator-Mounted Lorry in Balanagar



Hyderabad:Balanagar police arrested Mohammed Khadeer, 35, a driver, and Mohammed Tajuddin, 42, who runs a DJ business, from Bidar for the alleged theft of a generator-mounted mini-lorry. Two suspects, Digya alias Dilwale and Faqruddin alias Gore, were absconding, police said.



Balanagar ACP P. Naresh Reddy said the police were acting on a complaint on January 25 lodged by on Yousuf Baba, who stated that the vehicle was stolen on January 18.



Police said the accused had conducted a recce of the locality and identified the parked vehicle with keys left inside the cabin. They used diesel stored in a can into the vehicle, started it, and fled via Mumbai Highway to their native place in Bidar district.



Chaos in Mallapur Over ₹26,000 Car Offer; Dealer Booked for Misleading Public



Hyderabad:A social media promotion by a dealer offering second-hand cars at `26,000 turned chaotic in Mallapur, prompting intervention by the Nacharam police. In the video, the accused Roshan was seen advertising 2005 models at a discounted price.



A large number of customers who gathered at the showroom were told that only around four cars were available. This triggered protests following which the Nacharam police stepped in, rescued Roshan and dispersed the gathering.



Police booked Roshan for misleading the public.



