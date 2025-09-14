Driver Ends Life Over Car Loan Dispute

Hyderabad:A 26-year-old driver from Shamshabad died by suicide on Saturday, allegedly after being harassed by a car dealer who failed to clear finance dues on a vehicle he had purchased.



The deceased, identified as Gunthapalli Saibaba of Thondupalli village, had bought a car on finance in 2022, registering it in his sister-in-law’s name. Police said that when he could not keep up with the payments, he sold the vehicle to Madhu Yadav, owner of MS Cars in LB Nagar, under an agreement that Yadav would pay the remaining instalments, though ownership was not transferred.

However, Yadav allegedly defaulted on the payments, leading finance companies to pursue Saibaba for the dues. Despite repeated reminders, Yadav allegedly told him he would not pay and asked him to “do whatever he wanted,” according to the complaint.



On Saturday evening, Saibaba called his wife to say he was ending his life. He was later found dead under a tree near the Maisamma temple, close to the Thondupalli railway bridge. Police recovered an open bottle of pesticide and a suicide note in Telugu naming Yadav. Shamshabad police have booked Yadav for abetment of suicide and launched an investigation.



Rs 2.98 L stolen from scooter trunk



Hyderabad:In a daylight theft, two unidentified persons stole `2.98 lakh from the trunk of a two-wheeler parked outside Union Bank in Shankarpally around 3.40 pm on Friday. The act was caught on CCTV cameras.



Police said the complainant, Pradeep Goud of Ervaguda village and a resident of Hanuman Nagar, Shankarpally, had collected the cash belonging to a local Dwakra women’s self-help group. Around 12.30 pm, he went to deposit the amount in the bank. Seeing a long queue at the counter, he left the money in his scooter’s trunk and went to a nearby lab.



“When he returned about 15 minutes later, the cash was missing. CCTV footage showed two men on a motorcycle with a Karnataka registration number following the complainant, waiting for him to leave, and then opening the dickey to steal the cash,” Shankarpally SI K. Suresh said.



Police registered a case and formed special teams to track the culprits. CCTV footage from surrounding areas is being analysed. Police also appealed to the public not to leave valuables in unattended vehicles, particularly near banks and crowded places.

Techie Booked For Cheating Woman

Hyderabad:A 26-year-old woman from Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, lodged a complaint against a software employee for allegedly cheating her after promising marriage. The SR Nagar police have registered a case.



According to police, the complainant, a manager at an insurance company, met the accused, a native of Rajamahendravaram, through social media in 2021. She alleged that when they met in Hyderabad, he promised to marry her.

The woman further stated that she became pregnant in 2022 and had to terminate the pregnancy due to his insistence. He later blocked her and stopped all contact. Following this, she approached the police and filed a case.