Double Homicide Suspect Commits Suicide at Visakhapatnam Mental Health Hospital

Visakhapatnam: A man awaiting trial for the double homicide of his father and uncle died by suicide at the Visakhapatnam Government Hospital for Mental Health.

Arimella Ashok, a resident of Markapura village in Prakasam district, was found dead in his room on the hospital premises on Tuesday.

Ashok was initially arrested in 2022 for murdering his father. He was released on bail but later that year, he killed his uncle. This led to his re-arrest and incarceration in Ongole Central Jail.

Visakhapatnam Central Jail superintendent, Kishore Kumar confirmed that Ashok was transferred directly from Ongole Central Jail to the mental health facility due to his deteriorating mental condition.The superintendent of the mental hospital stated that Ashok had initially shown signs of improvement and was nearing release. However, he was reportedly struggling with guilt and negative thoughts about his actions and his bail status. Ashok was found dead in the area between the bathroom and bedroom.