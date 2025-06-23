 Top
Akshaya Kumar Sahoo
23 Jun 2025 11:52 AM IST

The deceased, identified as Priyabrata Pradhan, was allegedly distressed over unrequited feelings for a minor girl

DJ Dies By Suicide In Bhubaneswar After Rejection In One-sided Love
According to local sources, Priyabrata left a parting message on Instagram before taking the extreme step, expressing his emotions and bidding farewell. — Internet

Bhubaneswar: In a tragic incident, a 24-year-old Disc Jockey (DJ) reportedly died by suicide in Birabandha village under Air-field police limits in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Priyabrata Pradhan, was allegedly distressed over unrequited feelings for a minor girl. According to local sources, Priyabrata left a parting message on Instagram before taking the extreme step, expressing his emotions and bidding farewell.

His body was later found hanging from a banyan tree behind his house. On being alerted, Air-field police reached the spot, recovered the body, and registered a case of unnatural death. A detailed investigation has been initiated.

Though no official statement was issued by the police or Priyabrata’s family, locals claimed the youth was emotionally shattered after being rejected in a one-sided attachment.

This incident comes months after a similar case in Balasore district, where a college student, Jyotirmayi Rana, was allegedly murdered on February 24, 2025, over a one-sided love affair.

The community remains in shock as the incident highlights the growing concern over emotional distress among young people.

