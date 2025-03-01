Dhee Dancer Kavya Kalyan Dies by Suicide in Khammam

Khammam: Renowned Dhee show dancer Mangalagiri Kavya Kalyan, 24, was found dead at her Ponnekal residence in Khammam city after reportedly recording a selfie video before taking her own life by hanging.

In the video, Kalyani alleged that fellow Dhee dancer Abhi, with whom she had lived for the past five years following a secret marriage, deceived her. She claimed that although Abhi professed his love and took her to his house, he had now decided to marry another woman and had asked her to leave.

Police investigations revealed that neighbours alerted authorities after witnessing signs of the incident. Responding swiftly, Khammam Town-II police shifted Kalyani’s body to the Government General Hospital for an autopsy. A case has been registered against Abhi, and the investigation is going on based on the evidence found on her mobile.