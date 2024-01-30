Dharma Samaj Party leader axed to death in Hanamkonda

WARANGAL: In a shocking incident, the district secretary of the Dharma Samaj Party (DSP) Mekala Yugendar was brutally murdered by unidentified persons early Tuesday at his village Kaikonda in Nadikuda mandal of Hanamkonda district.



The deceased Yugendar (30) was an active member of the DSP and used to be involved in various issues of the people in the region. He also had disputes with his relatives regarding the settlement of their ancestral property.



On Monday night, when he was attending a family ritual, his opponents attacked him using axes and fled the place. Reacting immediately, Yugendar's friends informed his family members. He was taken immediately to the government hospital at Parkal town. But he succumbed to injuries, on the way to hospital.



The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.



