Delivery Agent Dies in Mishap, 3rd in a Month

Hyderabad:A 23-year-old gig worker employed as a delivery executive died in a road accident at Kompally in the early hours of Tuesday. This is the third delivery-related death reported in the city since November.



Anjith Kumar, a native of Muzaffarnagar in Bihar, was a resident of Mallanna Colony, Devarayamjal. He came to Hyderabad two years ago and had been working with the food delivery platform for the last nine months.

According to the police, the accident occurred around 5.30 am when Anjith was returning from a delivery at Gundlapochampally and was heading towards Kompally on his bike. A lorry near the Kompally bridge parking area allegedly tried reversing without precautions, resulting in Anjith’s bike crashing into it. He sustained a severe head injury and died on the spot.

His brother Sanjeev Kumar lodged a complaint with the police, following which a case was registered. The police said the lorry driver is being booked for negligent driving.

Youth’s hand crushed by RTC bus, case filed



Hyderabad:A 19-year-old youth suffered injuries after an RTC bus allegedly ran over his right hand in Vanasthalipuram. Police said the incident occurred when the bus, belonging to the Hayathnagar depot, was travelling from Sushma Theatre towards Panama.

The victim, Sai Krishna, was standing in front of an eatery. The driver failed to notice him and the driver-side front tyre crushed his hand, a police official said.

Krishna was taken to a nearby private hospital. Police said the spot where Krishna was standing was not covered by nearby CCTV cameras, though another camera recorded partial movement of the bus.



Vanasthalipuram police registered a case under BNS Section 125A (non-fatal accident) and launched an investigation to ascertain the sequence of events and verify the allegations of negligence. Police are examining the bus, witness accounts, and available footage as part of the probe.

Cops Find Laptop, Give It to Owner

Hyderabad: The KPHB police recovered a laptop worth `80,000 that was reported missing and returned it to the owner on Tuesday. Police said the complainant had dropped his laptop bag while travelling to work on a bike. An autorickshaw driver had picked it up. After a complaint was filed, the KPHB crime team analysed CCTV footage and tracked the autorickshaw using technical clues and recovered the laptop from the driver. The owner later collected it from the police station.





Bad upma at Gadwal ST Boys hostel leaves 14 ill

Hyderabad:Fourteen students from the ST Boys School in Bheemanagar under Gadwal Town police station limits were hospitalised on Tuesday morning after consuming contaminated food at their hostel. Gadwal police told Deccan Chronicle that the boys, all studying between Classes 6 and 8, had eaten upma for breakfast in the school.



Within half an hour, students began vomiting and complained of severe stomach pain. Hostel staff immediately shifted all 14 boys to the nearby government hospital. One student, who suffered continuous vomiting, was reported to be in a more serious condition initially, though he later stabilised.



Videos circulating on social media showed staffers carrying the boys in their arms and rushing them into the hospital as the children cried in pain. Students reportedly found insects in the upma served in the morning and when complained to the warden, their request was ignored. However, there is no confirmation on the insects spotting in the breakfast.



Meanwhile, doctors provided treatment and kept the children under observation for nearly an hour. By afternoon, all 14 students had recovered and were discharged.



Police said that so far, they did not receive any complaint from neither the MRO or the municpal commissioner. However, the police recorded the statemtnt of one of the victims and will likely file a suo moto case.





Indigo flight gets threat, diverted

Hyderabad:A threat mail warning of a bomb placed in an aircraft, received by the GMR customer support team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday morning, led to the diversion of an IndiGo flight arriving from Kuwait to the city.



According to RGIA inspector S Kanakaiah, the email claimed that a woman onboard flight 6E1234, travelling from Kuwait to Hyderabad, was carrying explosives and would trigger a suicide blast after landing. Following protocol, the threat assessment committee reviewed the message and advised diversion of the aircraft as a precaution.



The flight was diverted to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and landed around 7.30 am, where CISF, local police and bomb squad conducted thorough checks. The threat was later declared a hoax.



Based on a complaint from GMR officials, RGIA police have registered a case. The email was reportedly sent from an address under the name “Dawoodi Emails.” “Our teams are working to trace the sender,” Inspector Kanakaiah said.