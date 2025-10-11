Delivery Agent Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad:A 32-year-old food delivery worker died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train near the Cherlapally–Moula Ali section on Wednesday night. The Government Railway Police (GRP) said the deceased was identified as Susheel Kumar Sahu, a native of Odisha, who had been working as a Swiggy delivery agent in Hyderabad.Preliminary inquiries revealed that Susheel had been facing financial distress for some time.

Police said he came to the city in search of work and was living alone. “He was reportedly depressed over financial problems and took the extreme step,” an officer said.Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the railway police, who reached the spot and recovered the body. Identification was confirmed through ID cards found in his possession. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

BJP leader ends life after video goes viral



Hyderabad:A local BJP leader from Uppal died by suicide after a video showing him assaulting his mother went viral on social media. His body was found in Bibinagar Lake on Friday morning, a day after he was reported missing.The deceased, identified as Revelli Raju, 40, had left home around 10 am on Thursday without informing his family. His wife, Mahima, lodged a missing person complaint at the Uppal police station, following which police launched a search operation. On Friday morning, locals noticed a body floating in Bibinagar Lake and alerted police, who identified it as Raju.

Police said Raju had recorded a selfie video before taking his life. In it, he admitted that he had hit his mother in anger and expressed regret for his actions. He also said that the incident should have been handled within the family, but instead was recorded and circulated on social media, leading to his humiliation. “It was my sister-in-law who recorded and shared the clip. I could not face society after that,” Raju said in the video.A case has been registered with the Bibinagar police. The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress.



Task force seizes Rs 18 L worth firecrackers



Hyderabad:Task Force police on Friday raided a godown in Siddiamber Bazaar and seized firecrackers worth Rs 18 lakh that had been stored illegally without police permission. The accused, identified as Shyam Kumar Sugandhi, 55, a resident of Boggulkunta, Abids, was arrested.



Acting on a tip-off, the task force teams, along with Afzalgunj police, conducted the raid and found the firecrackers stacked in unsafe conditions. Police said that storing explosive materials without authorisation poses a serious fire risk in densely populated areas. The seized material was handed over to Afzalgunj police for further investigation.







No AKP files please: Police

Hyderabad:The Hyderabad cybercrime police have warned citizens against downloading or installing malicious APK files being circulated by fraudsters to steal personal and financial information.



Police said that scammers are sending fake messages claiming to offer government schemes, banking services, or investment opportunities. Victims are tricked into downloading APK (Android Package Kit) files, which secretly access personal data, including banking credentials, resulting in financial loss.



Officials advised the public never to install apps from links sent via SMS, WhatsApp, or social media. “Only download apps from the official Google Play Store and avoid links that promise faster services or exclusive benefits,” police said.



Student killed in cylinder blast



Hyderabad:An 18-year-old BTech student died in a gas cylinder explosion at his residence in LIG Colony, Ramachandrapuram, late on Thursday night. Police said the victim, Anand Varma, was fixing an LPG cylinder when gas leaked and ignited, triggering a powerful blast.



The explosion was so intense that the kitchen floor collapsed, and Anand fell through to the ground floor, suffering burns and head injuries. Firefighters from BHEL and Patancheru stations rescued the family and extinguished the fire. Anand was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



Ramachandrapuram inspector G. Jagannad said that the house sustained heavy damage, and a case under Section 194 of the BNSS for death under suspicious circumstances has been registered. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion.







Man kills co-worker over missing mobile

Hyderabad:A man killed his co-worker and distant relative during an argument over a missing mobile phone under Pocharam IT Corridor limits, police said on Friday.

The victim, Venkanna, worked at a brick and cement unit along with the accused, Vivek. When Vivek’s phone went missing, he suspected Venkanna, who later admitted pawning it for `500. Although Vivek recovered the phone, he realised the back cover containing a gold mortgage receipt was missing.

In anger, Vivek assaulted Venkanna repeatedly and took him in an autorickshaw to his home, where the beating continued. Venkanna collapsed during the assault and died on the way to the hospital. Initially registered as a suspicious death, the case was later altered to murder after investigation. Police said Vivek is in custody and further inquiries are ongoing.

3 chain snatchers nabbed

Hyderabad:Cyberabad police arrested three chain-snatchers in separate cases in the Medchal zone and recovered over 70 grams of gold along with vehicles used in the crimes, DCP N. Koti Reddy said.

In Dundigal, police arrested Neerudi Boomaiah, 21, a delivery agent, within 48 hours of snatching a 25-gram gold mangalsutram from a woman near Narayanadri Layout on October 7.



In Alwal, another delivery agent, Tulla Niranjan Reddy, 27, addicted to online betting, was arrested at Ice Factory Road for snatching a 16-gram gold chain from an elderly woman. Police seized his bike and phone.



In Suraram, Maskuri Arun Kumar of Annaram, who was in debt over unpaid home loan EMIs, was arrested for snatching a 31-gram gold chain. A bike and helmet were also recovered. Police said all three were habitual offenders facing financial stress.



Traffic curbs for 10K run tomorrow



Hyderabad:Cyberabad traffic police have announced restrictions in view of the Grace Cancer Run to be held on Sunday from 5.30 am to 8.30 am along a 10-km route starting from Gachibowli Stadium via IIIT Junction, TNGOs Colony, and Wipro Junction.



Traffic from Wipro Circle towards IIIT Junction will be diverted towards Nanakramguda-ORR during the event. Vehicles from Mehdipatnam towards Lingampally, HCU and Masjid Banda will be allowed on one side of the road, with two-way movement permitted on the right lane.



Movement of heavy vehicles, including lorries and water tankers, will be restricted in the Gachibowli limits during the event. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel in advance and cooperate with the police to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Man held for assaulting girl



Hyderabad:A minor girl was sexually assaulted by her neighbour, police said on Friday. The accused had lured the girl with chocolates and carried out the crime in the presence of one of her family members.



The incident came to light when the girl’s parents noticed her injuries and questioned her. She was taken to a hospital where doctors confirmed sexual abuse. Based on medical reports, the parents lodged a police complaint.

Police detained the accused and registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. All details have been withheld to protect the victim’s identity.

Rules for firecracker shops announced



Hyderabad:With Diwali approaching, central zone DCP K. Shilpavalli announced that firecracker licences will be issued only to applicants complying with all safety regulations under the Explosives Act, 1884, and the Explosives Rules, 2008.



Applications for temporary shop permits must be submitted at the DCP’s office by October 15, along with required documents, including a no-objection certificate from the fire department, land permission from GHMC, consent from landowners and a detailed site plan. Incomplete or delayed applications will not be accepted.



All temporary stalls must be located in approved open areas, using non-flammable materials supported by MS truss structures. Flammable materials such as cloth, wood or tarpaulin are prohibited. Each cluster must maintain at least three metres between stalls, with no two rows facing each other.



The DCP said that no cluster should exceed 50 stalls and must be situated away from markets or crowded zones to ensure public safety during the festive season.