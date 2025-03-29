Death of three Ameenpur siblings: Role of mother not ruled out

Hyderabad:The possibility of a quarrel between the husband and wife leading to the gruesome killing of their children in Sangareddy district’s Ameenpur is not being ruled out by the investigators. The probe team collected details from relatives and family members of Chennaiah and his wife Rajitha.

Sources said that the police are waiting for postmortem reports from Gandhi Hospital. Preliminary reports indicate that the mother might have played a key role the death of the three children when Chennaiah was away.



Sai Krishna, 12, Madhu Priya, 10, and Gautham, 8, were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their residence in Raghavendra colony under Ameenpur police limits on Friday.



Reportedly, Chennaiah and Rajitha have had disputes for the past few months. According to family members of the couple, there were arguments between wife and husband hours before the three children were found dead, ostensibly due to food poisoning.



Meanwhile, Rajitha is recovering in the hospital. She was admitted with complaints of severe stomach pain on Friday.

