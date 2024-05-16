DCA raids unlicenced medical shops, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: Continuing its clampdown on illegal sale and procurement of medicines, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, conducted raids on medical shops and Ayurvedic medicine store at Jangaon and Sircilla for operating illegally without a drug licence.



According to the DCA officials, they conducted raids on a medical shop at Cheetoor Village, Linghala Ghanpur Mandal in Jangaon district.

“K. Rajesh Kumar, the owner of the shop, was illegally operating a medical shop Sri Vinayaka medical and general stores on the premises without a valid drug licence,” the officials said

According to the officials, they discovered unauthorised stocking of large quantity of medicines for sale. Forty-nine varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-hypertensives and others, were found stocked for sale. Officials seized stock worth `36,000 during the raid.

In another incident, the DCA found an Ayurvedic medicine named as ‘Shilajit’ circulating in the market with misleading claims on its label that it treats kidney stones and obesity, which is a contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.