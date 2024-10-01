 Top
Home » News » Crime

DCA Intensifies Crackdown, Registers 392 Cases in 2024

Crime
DC Correspondent
1 Oct 2024 6:13 PM GMT
The Telangana government has released the yearly schedule of holidays for 2024, guaranteeing a total of 27 general and 25 optional holidays. (Image: DC)
x
The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana intensified its crackdown on multiple violations related to drug manufacturing, sale, and distribution, in 2024. As of September 30, the DCA busted six spurious drug rackets and registered 392 cases involving breaches of various Acts.(DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana intensified its crackdown on multiple violations related to drug manufacturing, sale, and distribution, in 2024. As of September 30, the DCA busted six spurious drug rackets and registered 392 cases involving breaches of various Acts.

As per DCA data, 132 cases were registered for misleading advertisements under the Drug Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act (DMROA), and 70 cases were related to price violations under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO). In addition, 92 cases involved quacks stocking and selling unlicensed drugs, and 49 pertained to unlicensed manufacturing, sale of expired drugs, and unlicensed medical shops.

In September alone, the DCA conducted 54 seizures, uncovering violations such as unlicensed medical shops and illegal sale of controlled substances, including steroids and cardiac stimulants. The raids targeted quacks stocking and selling drugs, with 26 such cases identified, and another 14 cases where drugs were manufactured and sold as food products or nutraceuticals. Overall, the seizures in September totalled `19.35 lakh.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
DCA drugs 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick