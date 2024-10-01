DCA Intensifies Crackdown, Registers 392 Cases in 2024

Hyderabad:The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana intensified its crackdown on multiple violations related to drug manufacturing, sale, and distribution, in 2024. As of September 30, the DCA busted six spurious drug rackets and registered 392 cases involving breaches of various Acts.

As per DCA data, 132 cases were registered for misleading advertisements under the Drug Magic Remedies Objectionable Advertisements Act (DMROA), and 70 cases were related to price violations under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO). In addition, 92 cases involved quacks stocking and selling unlicensed drugs, and 49 pertained to unlicensed manufacturing, sale of expired drugs, and unlicensed medical shops.



In September alone, the DCA conducted 54 seizures, uncovering violations such as unlicensed medical shops and illegal sale of controlled substances, including steroids and cardiac stimulants. The raids targeted quacks stocking and selling drugs, with 26 such cases identified, and another 14 cases where drugs were manufactured and sold as food products or nutraceuticals. Overall, the seizures in September totalled `19.35 lakh.





