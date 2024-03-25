Dairy Farm Worker Stabs Mason Over Alleged Sexual Harassment in Ghatkesar

HYDERABAD: Enraged over a man’s harassment to perform unnatural sex, a dairy farm worker stabbed him on Monday, Ghatkesar police said. The victim of the assault, a mason, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, and the attacker has been arrested under a case of attempt to murder.

Ghatkesar sub-inspector B. Ramu Naik said the mason was demanding sexual favours for providing a job. The farm workers called him to an isolated place, got him drunk and stabbed him. The mason managed to escape and sought the help of a police Rakshak vehicle was passing nearby.





