Dairy Farm Worker Stabs Mason Over Alleged Sexual Harassment in Ghatkesar

DC Correspondent
25 March 2024 6:02 PM GMT
A mason stabbed in altercation in Ghatkesar. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Enraged over a man’s harassment to perform unnatural sex, a dairy farm worker stabbed him on Monday, Ghatkesar police said. The victim of the assault, a mason, is undergoing treatment in a hospital, and the attacker has been arrested under a case of attempt to murder.

Ghatkesar sub-inspector B. Ramu Naik said the mason was demanding sexual favours for providing a job. The farm workers called him to an isolated place, got him drunk and stabbed him. The mason managed to escape and sought the help of a police Rakshak vehicle was passing nearby.



