Cyberabad Police Crack Down on Street Prostitution

Hyderabad:In a joint operation, the anti-human trafficking unit of the Cyberabad police, along with the SHE Teams and Kukatpally and KPHB police, apprehended 31 women and four transgender persons for alleged street prostitution, late on Wednesday night.

Fortynine personnel, ranging from constables to ACP-rank officers from different wings were deployed for this operation. Four cases were registered at the Kukatpally police station, and one with the KPHB police.

The individuals were being presented before the Kukatpally tahsildar for a bind-over, police said. After completing the bind-over procedure, they will be released with notices issued under Section 35 of the BNSS Act.

Earlier this month, a similar operation was conducted with the same special teams during which 22 individuals were apprehended. These individuals were also bound over by the mandal revenue officer of Kukatpally.