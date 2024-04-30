Cyberabad EOW arrests three for fraudulent land deal

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing (EOW) police arrested three persons for using forged documents to



cheat a realtor, Chilakala Srinivasa Rao of Surya Developers. The accused were identified as Patti Srikantha Rao, Patti Premalatha, and Darshanam Shivaraj, all residents of Gandipet.



They promised to register a development agreement cum general power of attorney for 30 plots in Narsingi village, which were supposedly allotted in the year 1982 to poultry farms. The realtor paid them `3.13 crore.



He suspected something was amiss when the trio did not complete the paper work even after he paid them the money. When he attempted to cash the cheques provided by the accused, they bounced due to insufficient funds. Following this, Srinivasa Rao went to the police.



