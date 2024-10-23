Cyber Crooks Make a Joke of the System in ₹43-Lakh Fraud

Hyderabad:Cyber crooks defrauded a woman from Hyderabad of ₹43 lakh by masquerading as officials from Mumbai police, after 'digitally arresting' the victim and sending her notes using forged letterheads of the Supreme Court and the Reserve Bank of India.

As per the woman's complaint to the police, the accused called her and said they were officials of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. She was told her number will be blocked as the Andheri police, during a raid at someone’s home in Pune, found an ATM card with the victim’s name on it. This card was used in money laundering to the tune of ₹6.8 crore, the accused said,

After threatening her with digital arrest, the scamsters told her to send all her money to a specific bank account where it would be checked to ascertain if it was legally sourced.

The victim broke her fixed deposits and paid the fraudsters through payment gateways and was waiting for the refund. After a few days of not getting the money, she approached the Hyderabad cybercrime police.

