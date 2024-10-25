Cyber Crime Wing Arrests 3 Persons for Investment Fraud

Hyderabad:The Cyberabad cybercrimes police arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in an investment fraud. Though the exact loss is yet to be ascertained, the complainant reported to have lost `1.45 crore in this scam.

The accused have been identified as Rameswara Behera, Shaik Jainab alias Niharika, and her husband Akbar Khan from Bengaluru. The trio had lured and defrauded investors with promises of extraordinary returns on investments.

According to the complaint, registered on September 3, the victim received phone calls from Niharika in January 2019 while phone calls of high returns. He initially invested `2 lakh and was subsequently persuaded to make additional investments totalling `1.45 crore. Despite promises of high returns, no money was recovered.

Police said Behera, alias Bhatt, was an engineering, and Jainab and Akbar Khan were his employees.