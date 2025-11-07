Crook Defrauds Woman Of Rs 35.23 Lakh In Grab Of Son's Hospitalisation

Hyderabad:A cybercrook posing as friend of senior citizen's son duped her of Rs 35.23 lakh stating that her son in the UK met with an accident and his condition is critical. The victim has been admitted to an ICU of a hospital. The victim, a resident of Vengal Rao Nagar, on Thursday lodged a complaint with City Cyber Crime Unit (CCCU) stating that she received a WhatsApp call from a woman, wherein she was informed that her son at London airport met with an accident and was admitted to a hospital in Britain. The scammer had given the victim the phone number to collect money for her son's treatment.

The victim in her complaint stated that believing this as true, she transferred `35.23 lakh in the bank account provided by the fraudster.



Later, when she informed her eldest son about the matter, he cross-checked with his brother's friends and thereafter he realised that the caller was a fraudster and suggested her mother to ask the caller to send her son's pictures to prove that he was in the ICU, to which the woman scammer refused and deleted the chats from the Whatsapp and blocked her number.

The victim told the cybercrime team that her son is pursuing MS in USA. She suspected that some known persons were sharing about her daughter and son's travel details on social media. Currently, the victim’s daughter along with her friends is in Singapore, a police officer, said. The fraudsters were collecting information via flight tickets, passports. Aadhaar cards of those intending to go abroad to pursue higher studies. The scammers are buying aspirant’s data through agents to dupe the victim, he said.

More than 30 victims living in the jurisdictions of Rachakonda and Cyberabad commissionerates, whose children are in foreign countries, were duped and modus operandi was the same, a senior cybercrime officer, said.

Social security bill for gig workers soon, says Vivek

Hyderabad:Labour and employment minister G. Vivek Venkatswamy on Thursday said that the draft Bill of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2025 will soon be placed before the Cabinet for approval, and subsequently presented in the Legislative Assembly.



During a meeting on the final draft Bill with representatives of gig workers, union leaders and aggregators at the Secretariat on Thursday, the minister said that once implemented, Telangana would become the first state in the country to enact an integrated law dedicated to the welfare of gig and platform workers.



Participants in the meeting shared their views on the draft Bill and suggested certain amendments. The minister assured them that the draft Bill marks the beginning of a continuous process and will evolve over time through dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders.



He emphasised that the Telangana government is taking this step in line with the promise made by the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. He added that extensive consultations and groundwork have already been undertaken in preparing the draft legislation, which aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of gig and platform workers, as well as other stakeholders in the sector.



Woman kills self over ant phobia

Hyderabad:A 25-year-old housewife who was reportedly suffering from myrmecophobia (fear of ants) died by suicide at her residence in Patancheru under Ameenpur police station limits on Tuesday night. The victim, M. Manisha, a resident of Sharva Homes, had been attending counselling for her condition. Police said that after returning home from a counselling session, she went into her bedroom and allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

Her husband, M. Srikanth, who returned home late from work, grew worried when she did not respond to the doorbell or his calls. He alerted neighbours and, along with them, broke open the main door and then the bedroom door, where they found her hanging.



Srikanth informed the police via Dial 100. The police and CLUES team rushed to the scene and recovered a note addressed to her husband and their three-year-old daughter. It read, “Sri... I am sorry. Take care of Anvi... I do not want to live with these ants... Daughter Anvi, be careful.”



Police said Manisha had been undergoing counselling for a severe fear of ants since childhood. “Her husband, Srikanth, and family members were having her counselled. However, there appeared to be no improvement, and she might have taken the extreme step due to this condition,” a police officer said. Manisha, a native of Mancherial district, married Srikanth in 2022, police added.



All-India Brahmo Samaj conference to be held in Hyd



Hyderabad:The 134th All-India Brahmo Samaj conference will be held in Hyderabad on November 8 and 9, bringing together delegates from across India and Bangladesh for discussions on the movement’s role in today’s social and spiritual space.



The meet coincides with the centenary of the Hyderabad Deccan Brahmo Samaj, placing attention on how its work and influence have shifted over the past hundred years.



The opening session will include the release of Glimpses of the Eternal by Acharya P. Sitarama Brahmam, a text rooted in Brahmo teachings. Sessions through the two days are expected to focus on community reform, ethical practice and the relevance of Brahmo principles in public life.



The second day will feature the Mahaveda Pathanam, with 500 participants from different age groups joining a collective recitation.



Students vie for national Kala Utsav berth



Hyderabad:Telangana opened its state-level Kala Utsav selections in Rajendranagar on Thursday, bringing together students from all districts for two days of competitions that will decide the state’s entries for next month’s national round.



A total of 342 students participated on the first day at the Telangana State Institute of Rural Development, competing in solo vocal music, group dance, instrumental music and visual arts in 2D and 3D formats, as well as group theatre. Another 400 students are expected on Friday for group vocal, classical solo dance, rhythmic instrumental music and traditional storytelling events.



Integrated Education’s additional state project director Radha Reddy inaugurated the event and said the platform enables students to hone their artistic skills and fosters collaborative learning. Joint director P. Rajeev and coordinators S.S. Srinath and Taj Babu were also present. Students securing first place in their categories will represent Telangana in the national Kala Utsav next month.