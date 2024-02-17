Couple Ends Lives Over Financial Struggles

Hyderabad: A couple died by suicide in RL Nagar after sending away their children to attend a function, Keesara police said on Saturday. Police stated that the family was under pressure due to business losses and debts.



The victims were identified as K. Suresh, 48, and Bhagya. They died by suicide at Bhagya’s parents’ house late on Friday night, according to Keesara inspector A. Venkataiah.



“We recovered a suicide note from their possession in which the couple stated that they are committing suicide due to high debts and no one is responsible for their death,” said Venkataiah.



Bhagya’s parents who were waiting for the couple to attend the function in Malakpet grew suspicious when their mobile phones were switched off and called up their neighbours to check with them, police said.



“Upon being informed by Bhagya’s neighbour, we rushed to the scene, said the inspector. During the investigation, police found out that the couple had shifted to a rented house in Keesara town from Lalapet eight years ago.

Three years ago, the couple borrowed money from their relatives and friends and opened a mobile shop in Keesera town. After they suffered losses, they started a fast food centre in Thimmaipally, which also incurred losses. Unable to repay the debts, the couple was quite upset for the past two weeks, said the police.