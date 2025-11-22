Couple Dies by Suicide Over Financial Debts

Hyderabad:A vegetable vendor couple died allegedly by suicide over mounting financial debts, at their residence, Chaitanyapuri police said. Inspector K. Saidulu said the deceased, Mallesh, 45, and Santoshi, 37, were survived by their three children.



Police said they received a complaint that the couple was missing on Thursday. Police traced them through their mobile location and went to the spot, where they found Santoshi had died while Mallesh was struggling. He was taken to the Gandhi Hospital where he died on Friday.



“Although we have not received information on whether there was any specific loan, we were told it was due to financial difficulties," the inspector said. Their bodies were shifted to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination. Police have commenced investigations.



Techie Promised Film on Life, Cheated of ₹93 L



Hyderbad:A software employee from Kondapur was allegedly cheated of `93.35 lakh by two persons who promised to make a film based on his story, casting him as the hero and co-producer.



According to the police, the 45-year-old complainant was introduced to a woman identified as Sirichandhana alias Madhi in March 2022 through friends, and later to Sai Bolla alias Sai Chaudhary. Chaudhary claimed he had close links with leading filmmakers and could launch a project with the target in the lead role.



Believing the assurances, the victim transferred money to Sai’s bank account from February 2023 to May 2025 towards what was described as film-related expenditure, including fees for film chamber membership. When he refused to pay additional amounts later demanded by the accused, Chaudhary allegedly removed him from the purported project. Police said the complainant also reported that he was threatened when he asked for his money to be returned.



Gachibowli inspector Mohd Habeebullah Khan said the complaint was filed about a month ago. “Based on the complaint, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway,” he said.



Man Gets 3-Year RI for Organising Prostitution Racket



Hyderabad:The Senior Civil Judge Court, Medchal-Malkajgiri on Friday convicted a man to three years rigorous imprisonment for running a prostitution racket in KPHB’s 7th Phase. The court also imposed a fine of `300 on Ripon Shaik, 30, from West Bengal.

In March, the KPHB police rescued five women from a prostitution centre, four from Bangladesh and one from Uttarakhand. Police had identified Shaik as the organiser who trafficked and exploited the victims. Five others involved in the racket are absconding.



The investigation revealed that the accused had confined the victims and used them for commercial sexual exploitation. A chargesheet was filed and the court took up the case.



No entry at airport for faulty number plates



Hyderabad:There will be no entry into the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport for vehicles with faded number plates, tampered plates, or unfit documents. Transport authorities have warned violators, stating that a check-post will soon be set up at the airport. With heavy movement of taxis and cars at the airport, officials said the move will help curb violations.



Sai Krishnaveni, motor vehicle inspector, Shamshabad Zone, RTA, said, “We conducted a surprise check at the airport on Friday and explained the rules to the drivers, especially cab drivers. A check-post will be installed here soon, and inspections will also be carried out in the parking lots.”



Man who paid Rs 2 cr to flee held



Hyderabad:Vuppala Satish, who gave `2 crore to a sub-inspector to let him escape from custody in a `2,000-crore cheating case, was detained by the Hyderabad police in Mumbai on Friday. Police have also reportedly arrested his wife.



Previously, the Hyderabad police had registered cases against Satish and his wife Shilpa for cheating a number of victims of Rs 2,000 crore after collecting the money on the promise of returning it with high interest rate.

During the probe into the scam case, sub-inspector Srikanth and his team went to Mumbai on a tip-off and detained Satish. While they were to be brought to Hyderabad, Satish allegedly offered `2 crore to Srikanth who let him go. Srikanth later told his seniors that Satish had escaped from his custody. The cash for escape issue came to light and the Hyderabad police leadership suspended Srikanth.

As part of the investigation, a team of police officers left for Mumbai on information that Satish was hiding there, and detained the accused. Sources said Satish and his wife were being brought to the city.



2 Held for Shooting With Air Gun



Hyderabad:Two men were arrested for firing an air gun at a goldsmith in Narkuda in Shamshabad, late on on Wednesday night. According to Shamshabad inspector Narender Reddy, the victim, Samir Das, a native of West Bengal, was returning home when the incident occurred.

The accused have been identified as Gudula Chandu Goud and Thurpati Krishna. Police said Das was preparing to return home with his son-in-law Pintu Hati and his friends. When their bike failed to start, they stopped an autorickshaw that was passing by. The driver allegedly demanded `800 for a trip to City College, while the complainant offered `500. During the argument, two accused sitting in the back of the vehicle got down, abused and assaulted them.

Inspector Narender Reddy said Goud pulled out the air gun and fired at Das, injuring him in the abdomen, while Krishna snatched Das’s phone. The accused allegedly threatened Hati and his friends, warning that they would be shot if they tried intervening. Das called the police and was shifted to a private hospital, where doctors removed the bullet. His condition is stated to be stable.

Man Dies by Suicide Over Harassment

Hyderabad:A 32-year-old man, who was due to be married, died by suicide over alleged harassment by moneylenders after recording a video in Vanasthalipuram, on Thursday. Police said Paranda Srikanth of Sahebnagar, had borrowed `2 lakh from four persons from Hayathnagar. For the past few days, they had allegedly been threatening and pressuring him to repay the amount though his marriage wsa scheduled.

They reportedly warned him over the phone that if he failed to clear the dues before the wedding, they would lock his house and drag him onto the road.

Police said Srikanth recorded a video and sent it to a Sahebnagar WhatsApp group, stating that he could no longer bear the harassment. He asked his parents for forgiveness and said he had repeatedly told the lenders that he would clear the dues after his marriage. As the harassment continued, Srikanth left home, went towards the Kappalacheruvu bund in Hariharapuram colony and took the extreme step.

Early on Friday morning, walkers noticed his body near the bund and alerted local residents, who informed the police. Vanasthalipuram police reached the spot, shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, and later handed it over to the family.

Based on the complaint of his father Narasimha, police booked a case and began investigations. Srikanth is survived by his parents, two younger brothers and an elder sister.

KPHB Police Recover 10 Tolas Gold Lost by IT Employee in 3 Hours



Hyderabad: KPHB police traced and recovered a bag containing 10 tolas of gold that had been lost by an IT employee, within three hours of receiving the complaint on Wednesday. Police said the complainant, K. Sathish of Bachupally, and his family had misplaced the bag at the KPHB bus stop. Sathish thanked the KPHB police for their timely response and for ensuring the safe return of the valuables.



AC Repair Shop Gutted in Hasthinapuram



Hyderabad:An air-conditioner repair shop was gutted in a fire at a two-storeyed building in Hasthinapuram on Friday afternoon, according to the Vanasthalipuram. The building is owned by Sridhar, who runs the repair shop on the ground floor and has residential flats on both floors. The fire is suspected to have been triggered by a cylinder blast inside the shop.



On hearing the sound, occupants of the building rushed out and alerted the police and the fire department. Two fire engines and police personnel reached the spot and extinguished the flames within 20 minutes. No casualties were reported, police said.

The shop was damaged in the incident. Police said no formal complaint has been lodged.

Miyapur Traffic Constable Injured in Hit-and-Run

Hyderabad:Miyapur traffic patrol head constable Md Khaleemuddin was injured in a hit-and-run accident while clearing a damaged car from the road past midnight on Thursday, police said. Khaleemuddin was on a patrol when they received a call at 12.48 am about a road accident near a hotel on the Madinaguda-Miyapur main road.

The team reached the spot and found that a car had crashed into the road divider and was obstructing traffic. While they were shifting the car to the side of the road, a lorry travelling from Chandanagar towards Miyapur roads hit Khaleemuddin.

He was rushed to a private hospital in Madinaguda with injuries to the back of his head, elbows and his left leg. The lorry driver, Devi Reddy, of Kothapally in Vikarabad district, fled the spot after the accident.



