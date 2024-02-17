Couple Dies By Suicide in Srisailam

Kurnool: Two people were found dead in Room 137 at Gowri Sadan under Srisailam Devasthanam. The victims, Mallesh, 35, and Sarita, 28, of Saroornaragar were suspected to have died by suicide.

Police said they died on February 13, but the incident came to light on Saturday when pilgrims staying in an adjacent room complained of a foul smell. Sadan staff called the police who opened the room door and found the couple dead.

Police said the victims were in an extramarital relationship which was opposed by their families. Police have registered a case and are investigating, said Srisailam circle inspector G. Prasada Rao.