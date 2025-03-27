Cops to file charges in Meerpeet murder

Hyderabad:The Meerpet police are preparing to file a chargesheet in the murder of Venkata Madhavi by her husband P. Gurumurthy, a former soldier. Senior officials confirmed that the human tissue found at the crime spot belonged to the deceased, which matched with both the daughter and son of the couple.

The murder, which was particularly brutal in nature, was reported to the Meerpet police in the third week of January under a missing case. Gurumurthy had murdered his wife, cut the body, boiled the parts and disposed them off in a lake. He had told a neighbour who complained of the smell that he was cooking biryani.



The inconsistencies in the accused Gurumurthy’s statements and the technical details when not tallied, the teams tightened the probe and when the CCTV footage confirmed that the deceased wife Venkata Madhavi was seen entering the house but never stepped out.



The case then was altered to a missing case. During the investigation, it was challenging because the police could not find the body and it was the technical and circumstantial evidence that pointed towards the murder.



The police sent the human tissue that was found in the washroom on the bidet, and the blood drops on the door mat. Teams also found shredded flesh in the water body where Gurumurthy dumped the powdered bones after he severed Madhavi’s body to pieces.



All the results pointed towards Gurumurthy, and is currently in jail under murder charges. He had applied for bail which was rejected.



The police are also trying to establish that the mobile cell tower locations of both the accused husband and the deceased wife were under the same tower. The police seized several articles, including the mortar and pestle, stove, water heater, the blade that he used to sever the body parts and the buckets he used, and also the mobile phones.



The police have sent it for analysis to shed light on the last location of the deceased and if the accused husband’s too is tagging along. Post the report, the chargesheet will be filed in a span of a week.