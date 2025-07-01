Cops Find Man Murdered

Hyderabad:A 42-year-old man was found murdered in an open plot near Nagole Shivaru late on Sunday night. Police said the deceased, Ashok Mahto of Jharkhand, was survived by his wife and two sons.

His wife was missing and not available for questioning, police said. Mahto used to run a juice centre in Kacheguda and the family was has been residing in the area for over 15 years.



According to a complaint lodged by Mahto’s brother, the couple used to quarrel regularly over family-related issues, specifically regarding the care of their elderly mother. The complaint alleged that the deceased’s wife refused to support the mother.





Man stole mobiles worth Rs 3.5 Lakh

Hyderabad:An unidentified man broke into a mobile phone showroom at Dilsukhnagar by drilling a hole in the wall and made away with smartphones worth over `3.4 lakh early hours on Monday. The break-in took place between 12 midnight and 3 am on Monday.



Malakpet police said the theft was discovered when the staff opened the store in the morning. Detective inspector Jayashankar said, “The accused remains unidentified. He used tools to drill an opening in the wall and entered the store. The act was well-planned. We are looking in every possible angle, even if any previous workers conspired for the burglary.”



Surveillance camera footage from inside and outside the store is being closely examined. It can be recalled that the same modus operandi is connected to a burglary reported in Kushaiguda in 2022, where a gang from West Bengal entered a showroom through a wall.

