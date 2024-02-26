Cops Arrest Man for Sexually Harassing 6-Year-Old Kin

Hyderabad: The Filmnagar police arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his six-year-old cousin. The victim’s father had dropped her at his relative’s house and went to a hospital where his wife was admitted.

Police said the accused gave the girl a chocolate, became friendly with her and assaulted her. When they returned, the parents found the girl in distress. Upon questioning her, the child did not immediately explain what happened.

Filmnagar inspector M. Srinivas said, “When the girl hesitated to reply due to shock and fear, the mother took her aside and noticed blood stains on her dress.” The parents went to the police. The accused has been booked for rape and under the Pocso Act and remanded.