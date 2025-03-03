Cops arrest man for sexual exploitation

Hyderabad:The Jubilee Hills police on Monday arrested a man for sexually exploiting a Dalit woman and after falsely promising her marriage.

According to Jubilee Hills ACP P. Venkatagiri, the accused, Pittu Srinivas Rao, an electrician and a resident of Madhapur, was arrested in connection with a case of sexual exploitation under false promise of marriage and caste-based discrimination.



“We registered a case after a Dalit woman lodged a complaint in which she stated that accused Srinivas Rao engaged in a physical relationship with her under the pretence of marriage and later refused to marry her, citing caste-based discrimination,” the ACP said.

He said the police arrested the accused and booked cases against him for sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape.

During investigation, the police seized the accused’s mobile as material evidence and produced him before the court for judicial remand.