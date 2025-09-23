Cops Arrest 3 For Duping Jewellery Store Owners

Hyderabad:Three goldsmiths involved in duping jewellery shopowners by breaching their trust, were arrested by Nallakunta police on Monday. Prime accused Abbas Ali Sheikh, 46, Razzak Sheikh, 23, and Ramij Sheikh, 24, all goldsmiths and natives of West Bangal, settled in Hyderabad, were involved in three cheating cases under Nallakunta, Goshamahal and Hussaini Alam police stations limits, police said.

The modus-operandi of accused Abbas and Ramij was to collect raw gold from the shop owners for making gold ornaments, and they were diverting the processed yellow metal to unknown persons. Abbas paid salaries to his employees and also invested in stones business, the ACP said. During interrogation the trio confessed to the police that they collected about 614.840 grams of 22 carat gold belonging to Shree Tulja Bhavani Jewellers Pvt. Ltd for polishing, about 1292.388 grams of 22 carat gold bullion from Sri Durga Bhavani Bullions Pvt. Ltd. for making handmade jewellery and other jewellery shops, ACP added.

Ex-boyfriend attacks woman after quarrels in Kukatpally



Hyderabad:A 23-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after being attacked with a blade by her former classmate and ex-boyfriend at Moosapet Metro Station on Sunday night. According to police, the incident occurred when the victim Mahek Afreen met Mohsin following the latter’s request to talk and meet him at the Metro Rail Station. Police said the duo was acquainted to each other since school days and were once in a relationship. However, Afreen started distancing herself from Mohsin due to frequent fights.



On Sunday evening, he called her to resolve the issues. During the meeting, Mohsin had an altercation with her and asked whether she would talk to him or not. In a fit of rage, he pulled out a blade and attacked her with a blade in the stomach, causing severe bleeding to her.



Afreen was rushed to a nearby private hospital in Kukatpally for treatment. Mohsin fled the scene. A case was registered with Kukatpally police station based on statement given by the victim. Police have registered the case under sections 109 and 78 of the BNS, and launched an investigation. Search is on to trace the absconder, police said.



2 held for kidnap, rape, murder



Hyderabad:After five days of investigation, the Rajendranagar SOT team on Monday arrested two auto drivers accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a woman before dumping her body at an isolated spot in Hyderguda, Kismatpur. Police sources said the two accused have been booked for kidnap, rape and murder, and handed over to the Rajendranagar police. Their official arrest will be disclosed shortly.



Investigators said the accused lured the woman into an auto near the Haiderguda Kismatpur bridge, where they consumed alcohol and assaulted her. They then killed her and dumped her body before fleeing. The SOT team examined CCTV footage from Nampally to Rajendranagar Hyderguda to track the accused and eventually apprehended them. Police said details of the arrests would be made public at a press meet.