CID arrests three more persons in fake passport case

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, who are probing fake passport case, have arrested three more persons for indulging in offence.

Following the three persons arrest, a total 14 persons were arrested so far. At least 11 accused were arrested earlier by CID.

The CID officials arrested Pranab, Postal Assistant who works in Adilabad Passport Seva Kendra, Laxman, ASI, SB, Nizamabad and an agent who has been apprehended in Mumbai.

The Additional DGP, CID, Shikha Goel said that investigation is still in progress for collecting evidence of the fraud and apprehension of other connected accused.

It has been revealed that, so far 95 Passports have been issued to illegal immigrants from Srilanka. The same has been informed to the Passports and Immigration authorities for taking necessary action at their end.