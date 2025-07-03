CID Arrests One More In Inter-State Trafficking Case

Hyderabad:Telangana CID on Wednesday arrested one more suspect in the inter-state human-organ-trafficking case linked to illegal kidney transplants at Alakananda Multi-Speciality Hospital, Kothapet.

According to ADGP Charu Sinha, the arrested accused, Kondagorri Murali Krishna of Saluru in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, was caught by CID teams in Sangareddy. “A BMW car was also seized from his possession,” she added.

The case, initially registered at Saroornagar Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 1994, was transferred to the CID on April 24.

ADGP Sinha said Murali Krishna enticed economically vulnerable individuals from Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad with false job offers. “With the help of associates including Pradeep from Bangalore and Pavan, he facilitated illegal kidney transplants. He received a commission of ₹10 lakh per transplant, while donors were paid between ₹4 and ₹5 lakhs,” she explained.



Seventeen people have now been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigations are ongoing.

