Chirala: Dead body found in sand dump

The dead body of an unidentified man aged about 45 years was found in the sand when the workers were lifting the sand with an excavator at Epurupalem of Chirala mandal in Bapatla district on Friday.According to Chirala Rural CI Satyanarayana, one S. Rambabu was constructing a house and he engaged a local contractor to supply sand.Accordingly, sand was dumped near the site where the house was to be built, three days ago.On Friday morning, when the workers started filling the basement of the foundation with the sand with the help of an excavator. They found the dead body of a man in the sand mound and it was slightly damaged due to usage of the machinery and it was intact. No blood stains were found on the body and also in the sand.Police suspect that the dead body might have been lifted along with the sand as the excavator was used to lift the sand and was transported in a vehicle and was dumped at the site.The police booked a case under section 174 of CrPC dealing with suspicious death and investigation is on.Meanwhile, the dead body was shifted to the local government hospital for conduct of postmortem.