Child trafficking web widens as more fall prey

Hyderabad: The complexities of a child trafficking case have deepened as more people claiming to have bought toddlers from traffickers came forward. This surge of parents seeking custody of their children has added layers to an already tangled investigation.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, one distressed parent shared, "We have been running around for nearly 45 days now. We met the women and child welfare minister to get our nine-month-old daughter back. We are very deeply attached to her."



The parent revealed that they procured the child from an agent named Sampath. "We who want to have those babies are suffering, while criminals are moving freely. We go to the CWC every day but gain nothing." Sampath remains at large.



This couple from Medchal, unable to conceive for 10 years, bought the nine-month-old for Rs 3 lakh from an agent connected to Shobha Rani, the prime accused in the Medipally child trafficking case.

Another parent said, "We don't know what this is about. My brother-in-law was told about economically poor toddlers being sold. He adopted one, thinking it was just about paying hospital charges." This child, obtained from Suryapet Government Hospital, was discreetly cared for as the couple's own. This couple from Medchal, unable to conceive for 10 years, bought the nine-month-old for Rs 3 lakh from an agent connected to Shobha Rani, the prime accused in the Medipally child trafficking case.



Suryapet District Child Protection Committee superintendent stated, "We have not come across any such child trafficking cases in Suryapet yet. We do get a lot of cases but not these." However, reports suggest otherwise. A woman from Suryapet alleged she was offered a baby by an unknown caller, claiming to sell another baby to a police officer.



In another case, a toddy tapper from Ghatkesar told Deccan Chronicle about buying a five-day-old baby, now three years and five months old. "A man once came to my shop and, learning I didn't have a child, gave me a woman's number. It was Shobha Rani, who said the baby belonged to a college girl with an unwanted pregnancy. We paid Rs 60 lakh in hospital bills."

Confusion arose regarding Shobha Rani's legal status, with one parent believing she was out on bail. However, a reliable Rachakonda police source confirmed she remains in jail. Shobha Rani is implicated in three trafficking cases.



ACP Chakrapani declined to comment, while Rachakonda police commissioner assured investigations are going on. Yet, new cases continue to emerge. Recently, an autorickshaw driver in Bandlaguda tried to sell his 18-day-old baby due to financial distress, leading to his arrest after a complaint by the child's mother.






