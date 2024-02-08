Chhattisgarh Police Announces Fresh Cash Reward for Arrest of Mahadev Betting App Mastermind

Raipur,: Chhattisgarh police on Wednesday announced a fresh cash reward of Rs 25,000 to anyone who provides clues leading to the arrest of Saurabh Chandrakar, one of the alleged promoters of online betting Mahadev App.

The two alleged promoters of the betting App, Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal- both are residents of Bhilai in Durg district in Chhattisgarh-, have recently been detained by Dubai police following an Interpol red notice issued at the behest of enforcement directorate (ED), currently probing the case.

Durg district superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Shukla said that the name of the informer would be concealed.

The Durg police had earlier announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 to anyone who could provide clues leading to the arrest of Chandrakar.

The Durg police had also issued a look out notice for arresting Chandrakar.

The ED in its charge sheet filed in the case recently alleged that Chandrakar got married at Ras AL Khaimah, UAE in February last year in which he spent around Rs 200 crore.

Private jets were hired to take his relatives from India to UAE and celebrities were paid to perform at the wedding, the ED alleged.

The agency estimated the proceeds of crime in the betting at Rs 6,000 crore.