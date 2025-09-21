Cherlapally Murder: West Bengal Man Suspected of Killing Woman, Hiding Body

Hyderabad: Days after a woman's body was found in a sack at the parking lot of the Cherlapally railway station, police identified her as Pramila, a native of West Bengal. Cherlapally inspector A Sudhakar said she used to reportedly resided with a man, also a West Bengal native, in a room in Kondapur. The man has gone missing and police suspected he was behind the murder.



Cyberabad Police Bust Immoral Trafficking Rackets, Rescue Victims



Hyderabad: The Cyberabad women and children safety wing said that between September 14 and 20, its anti-human trafficking unit had registered three cases under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act in Raidurgam, Madhapur and Pet Basheerabad, rescuing five victims and apprehending five accused. She Teams conducted 139 decoy operations, caught 48 offenders, booked petty cases and received 28 complaints. Forty-three of the offenders were counselled with their families. A self-defence workshop for 200 employees at GAR Infobahn and the Suraksha Kavach initiative for students were also launched.



Cab Driver Felicitated for Crucial Tip-Off in Renu Agarwal Murder Case



Hyderabad: Cyberabad commissioner Avinash Mohanty on Saturday felicitated cab driver Srikanth with a cash reward for providing a crucial tip-off that helped crack the Renu Agarwal murder case in Kukatpally. The commissioner also rewarded Kukatpally police team, led by DCP Suresh Kumar, for swiftly arresting the accused Harsh, Roshan and Raj Kumar.



Family Alleges Medical Negligence in Death of Girl Who Swallowed Coin



Hyderabad:The family of an 11-year-old girl who died after being operated for swallowing a coin have alleged medical negligence on the part of a hospital in Vanasthalipuram, on Saturday. According to Vanasthalipuram inspector T Mahesh, the deceased, a native of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, was residing in the city with her parents and two brothers. Her father worked as a labourer while mother was a homemaker.

On September 18, the girl’s mother sent her to a kirana shop to purchase some groceries. While returning, she accidentally swallowed a ten-rupee coin. When the girl informed her parents, they shifted her to a hospital in Vanasthalipuram, where the doctors operated her and removed the coin. At around 5 am on Saturday, the girl was discharged and the family had returned to their native village.

There, the girl felt unconscious. Parents then were shifting her to the hospital, but she died on the way. The family alleged medical negligence on the hospital’s part. “We have for now registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances but will later alter the sections and book a negligence case if the postmortem report proves it was a death due to negligence,” the inspector said.

Addressing the media, the girl’s family alleged that despite their repeatedly requesting the hospital to admit their daughter after she fell unconscious, they did not. They also alleged that the hospital has inexperienced doctors who may have overdosed her with anaesthesia. They also urged the health department to look into the hospital’s alleged irregularities, further adding that they have reportedly been conducting pregnancies and abortions.

Six Injured in Bus Collision in Dundigal

Hyderabad:At least six persons were injured after a private company bus collided with another private company bus, near Church Gagillapur in Dundigal, around 7 am on Saturday. The Dundigal police said the accused driver was driving in a rash manner. The affected bus was carrying 30 passengers of whom six persons were injured and taken to a hospital in Petbasheerabad.

An official from the company whose workers were injured, Somireddy Narasimhareddy, lodged a complaint with the police. The bus driver of the accused company was booked for rash and negligent driving, although the police refused to reveal the name of the accused driver.

Hyderabad Man Murders Wife Over Suspected Affair in Kushaiguda

Hyderabad:A 35-year-old woman, Boda Manjula, was murdered allegedly by her husband Shankar while she was asleep at her brother’s residence over a suspicion of a love affair on Friday night, in Kushaiguda police said. The couple was married for 20 years and had two sons, aged 17 and 14.

According to Manjula’s brother Thotakuri Bikshapathi, who filed the complaint, at the time of marriage, her parents gave a dowry of a 25-square yard room in Mumbai. The couple later shifted to Mumbai. Shankar later started suspecting his wife of having an affair and subjected her to physical abuse and threats.

Manjula left Mumbai with her elder son on September 14 and was living with her sister Sukha Rani in Kushaiguda. Shankar followed her from Mumbai with their younger son. After family mediation, he promised to mend relations, and on September 19, the couple visited Bikshapathi’s house for dinner before heading to Sukha Rani’s home.

Around 11.30 am, while Manjula was asleep, Shankar allegedly murdered her. A relative, who woke up during the attack, raised an alarm, but Manjula succumbed within minutes. The family then informed the police, who shifted Manjula’s body to the Gandhi mortuary for postmortem examination.

Hayathnagar Police Arrest Three for House Burglaries, Recover Stolen Property

Hyderabad:The Hayathnagar police arrested three persons for two house-break in cases and recovered property worth several lakhs, including gold and silver ornaments, cash and a car. The arrested were Mandla Shiva, a labourer from Kharmanghat, Yalla Balakrishna, cab driver from BN Reddy Colony, and Mothkur Srikanth, 35, a painter from Nagarkurnool.

Police said Shiva had come out on bail from Cherlapally Jail 20 days ago. He roped in Balakrishna, an acquaintance from jail, for another theft promising him a share of the stolen amount if he provided a vehicle. Srikanth, his friend, was later involved in disposing of the stolen gold.

On September 6, the duo targeted a locked house in RTC Mazdoor Nagar Colony, broke open the door and stole six tolas of silver ornaments. On September 13, they struck at Jayasuryanagar, Munaganur, breaking into a house at midnight and stealing gold jewellery weighing 33 tolas, a high-end wristwatch and `2,000 cash. Shiva spent the cash and enlisted Srikanth to sell part of the booty in LB Nagar.

Police recovered 22.6 tolas of gold, six tolas of silver, `3 lakh cash, jewellery, the watch and a car. Shiva has 11 previous cases of theft registered against him in Vanasthalipuram, Saroornagar, Ameenpur, Meerpet and Achampet. Balakrishna has two previous murder cases at Uppal police station. Srikanth has no previous record.