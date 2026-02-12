Chain Snatcher Targets Nurse in Abids

Hyderabad:In a broad daylight robbery at Abids, an unidentified biker snatched a gold chain from a nurse returning from night duty on Wednesday.

According to victim M. Sirisha, she was walking towards her hostel around 9 am. when the assailant approached from behind, snatched her 2.5 tola gold chain and fled towards Chapel Road.



Abids police said Sirisha, employed as a nurse at Mallareddy Hospital, sustained minor injuries on her neck and was treated at a hospital. Her statement was recorded.



“We have formed three special teams. A case of robbery under Section 304 of the BNS Act has been registered. Our IT teams are examining CCTV footage to identify the assailant through his bike number,” said K. Parashuram, SHO, Abids police station.





