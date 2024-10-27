 Top
Chain Snatcher Caught Within 24 Hours After Committing Offence

26 Oct 2024 7:38 PM GMT
A chain snatcher who pretended to be a walker walked behind Rashmitha Reddy, grabbed her 30 gram gold chain and ran away.
West zone task force and SR Nagar police arrested Gudimetla Gopinath for snatching a chain within 24 hours of the offence.(Representational Image.DC File Photo)

Hyderabad:West zone task force and SR Nagar police arrested Gudimetla Gopinath for snatching a chain within 24 hours of the offence. Police said Gopinath had snatched a three-tola gold chain at 5.40 pm from Alamuri Krishna Kumari (64) on Friday, while she was on her evening walk.

Lalitha Kumari lodged a complaint and said that the culprit was clad in a dark-coloured shirt and wore a cap. “We formed a special team that traced the accused through CCTV footage and arrested him near Gurudwara Ameerpet at 5 pm on Saturday,” said P. Venkataramana, ACP, SR Nagar division.

