Chain snatcher attacks sachivalayam employee

Anantapur:A chain snatcher attacked a woman employee of the gram sachivalayam near the HLC Colony under Three Town Police station limits in Anantapur city during the early hours of Tuesday.

Shakuntala, working as health secretary in the HLC Colony, had been travelling on her scooter to distribute pensions to beneficiaries within her jurisdiction. The chain snatcher had been waiting on a motorcycle in the Colony looking for a victim. He tried to snatch Shakuntala’s chain but she resisted even as she fell down. She managed to hold on to half of the gold chain. The snatcher fled with the other half.



Luckily, the chain snatcher had been unaware of the cash the health secretary had been carrying. She suffered minor injuries in the chain snatching incident.



Shakuntala immediately approached the nearby Three Town police station and lodged a complaint. All police stations in Anantapur have been alerted. Special teams have been formed to nab the chain snatcher.



Three Town police are verifying the CC camera footage surrounding the HLC Colony and adjacent parts of the city.





