Central Task Force Busts Liquor Smuggling Operation in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The central government task force arrested one Noukat Kiran Kumar near Iqbal Minar, under Saifabad police limits, and seized liquor bottles worth `2.5 lakh from his possession. Based on information, the team late on Friday night intercepted a van which was carrying cartons containing the liquor bottles.

Police seized 432 bottles of beer, 175 whisky bottles and the van. Kumar reportedly told the police that he intended to sell the liquor at higher prices from his house in Phoolbagh during Holi, when liquor shops are closed.

He had purchased the liquor from Sree Mayuri, Lakdikapul, S. Rashmi Perumal, DCP, task force, stated in a press release on Saturday.