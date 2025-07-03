CBI Registers Cases On Two Persons From Telangana For Offering Bribe To NMC

Hyderabad:Officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered criminal cases against two persons from Telangana for offering a bribe of Rs 66 lakh to officials of the National Medical Council (NMC) and the Union ministry of health and family welfare for manipulating the inspections done by the NMC officers on medical colleges in Telangana.

The agency registered cases against Dr Ankam Rambabu, a resident of Srinagar Colony in Hyderabad, and Joseph Kommarddy of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal. The CBI registered cases against 36 persons including NMC, the ministry of health and family welfare and middlemen.



In the FIR, CBI officials found that Ankam Rambabu collected `46 lakh from Joseph Kommareddy of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal, and handed over the cash to a Haryana-based middleman Virender Kumar to pay the bribe to the officials of the NMC and the Union ministry of health and family welfare.

The cash was transported through hawala channels to Delhi for handing over it to the NMC officers as the bribe for manipulating the inspection reports which were conducted related to medical colleges in Telangana. In a preliminary probe, it was found that Joseph Kommareddy's name was figured out and many medical colleges names would come out during the investigation.

BI officers said in the FIR that they received inputs that Dr Virender Kumar from Haryana operates in the southern states through his associates — Dr B. Hari Prasad.



Hari Prasad is assisted by two partners Dr Ankam Rambabu and Dr Krishna Kishore.



“Dr Hari Prasad posing as consultant to medical colleges, engaged in unlawful activities such as arranging dummy faculty members for statutory inspections and facilitating the issuance of Letter of Renewal and other regulatory approvals from authorities including the National Medical Commission in exchange for bribe money," the CBI said.



Hari Prasad and Ankam Rambabu jointly managed the regulatory affairs of Father Colombo Institute of Medical Sciences, Warangal. In return, Joseph Kommareddy of the institute had paid off Rs 20 lakh and Rs 46 lakh in two separate occasions. This money was sent to Virender Kumar through a hawala racket for manipulating NMC's inspection reports.

2 drug peddlers nabbed at Uppal stadium



Hyderabad:Two men were arrested by the Rachakonda police’s EAGLE narcotics team at the Uppal cricket stadium parking area on Wednesday for illegal possession of drugs. The accused were identified as Kamtam Mohith, 25, a vegetable vendor from Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad, and Swapnil Varthe, 26, a pre-owned vehicle seller from Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Police seized 200 grams of OG Kush and 32 ecstasy pills, together worth over `10.96 lakh.



Acting on a tip-off, police launched a decoy operation and intensified surveillance in the area. Around 1.15 pm, the two were intercepted while exchanging a backpack containing the contraband. Upon questioning, they confessed their involvement in drug trafficking. Mohith told police he was introduced to OG weed and synthetic drugs like ecstasy pills by an unknown person he met at a pub. Initially, sourcing drugs for personal use, he later turned to peddling to fund a lavish lifestyle.

He placed orders through his contact in a Mumbai pub, receiving consignments via couriers and human carriers. He also developed his own consumer network in Hyderabad. Varthe admitted to delivering OG Kush and ecstasy pills to Mohith in Hyderabad on behalf of an associate, in return for commission. He confirmed his role in the operation, shared contact details of his associate and Mohith, and produced travel proof of his bus journey to Hyderabad, police said.