CBI arrests Medak GST officer for demanding bribe

Hyderabad:The CBI’s anti-corruption wing on Friday took into custody Ravi Ranjan, superintendent GST office, Medak, following a raid. The agency was acting on a complaint by Talari Krishnamurthy, proprietor of a hardware firm.

Krishnamurthy said he had met Ravi Ranjan on February 24, 2024, to enquire about the suspension of his GST account. Ranjan allegedly informed him that the suspension was because he had not filed I-T returns, directed the complainant to file the same and demanded Rs 10,000 for revoking the suspension.



He filed his return for June 2024 on December 31, 2024. When Krishnamurthy did not pay the bribe, Ranjan allegedly sent messages on January 8. When Krishnamurthy called the official on February 5, Ranjan reiterated the demand for a bribe of Rs 10,000.

Subsequently, Ranjan eventually settled for `8,000, which he wanted to be transferred to the mobile number of on Rinki Devi.

Krishnamurthy alleged that though he had filed GST returns up to date, since he did not oblige Ranjan’s demand, the officer had not revoked the suspension.



Based on the complaint, CBI officials registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Ranjan.